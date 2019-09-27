Barrie’s first mayor honoured with new trailhead sign

A new trailhead sign was unveiled on Thursday to honour Barrie’s first mayor, Willard Kinzie.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman unveiled the sign surrounded by Kinzie’s friends and family at the north end of the marina boardwalk along the waterfront trail.

Kinzie passed away on Nov. 25, 2018, at age 99, and served as Barrie’s mayor from 1957 to 1961. Barrie officially became a city in 1959.

READ MORE: Barrie launches clothing collection pilot this fall

The unveiling of the sign was followed by the inaugural “Willard’s Walk.”

According to the city, every year on Sept. 26, the mayor will lead residents on a walk around the waterfront in memory of Kinzie.

READ MORE: City of Barrie launches new pilot project to slow traffic

Kinzie brought the concept of a waterfront heritage trail to the city, envisioning a way for residents to learn about Barrie’s history while enjoying its waterfront, according to the city.

The Barrie Waterfront Heritage Trail is a six-kilometre outdoor trail that will have 11 themed stations that tell the history of the city.

WATCH: Federal Election 2019: Trudeau greets supporters at Barrie craft brewery