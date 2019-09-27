Eskimos QB Harris placed on 6-game injured list; Kilgore to start against Redblacks

The Edmonton Eskimos have five games remaining in the regular season as they try to lock down a playoff spot.

They will have to accomplish that without their starting quarterback for an undetermined amount of time.

The Eskimos on Friday placed Trevor Harris on the six-game injured list because of a nagging injury to his throwing arm.

Harris suffered the injury during a game back on Aug. 23 at home against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He played through the injury on Labour Day in Calgary and left the Labour Day rematch game against the Stampeders after the first quarter.

Harris still leads the CFL in passing with 3,706 yards, he’s thrown 15 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

Logan Kilgore will start in his second straight game for the Eskimos. Last time, Kilgore got off to a rough start in a 30-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, throwing two interceptions as the Eskimos fell behind 24-0. Kilgore would throw two touchdown passes and one interception the rest of the way. In total, Kilgore passed for 223 yards in the loss.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos still remain confident despite losing streak

Other changes to the roster sees offensive lineman Tommie Draheim and linebacker Blair Smith added to the six-game injured list.

Draheim sustained his injury in practice on Wednesday while Smith was injured during last week’s game against the Tiger-Cats.

Punter Hugh O’Neill returns to the lineup after missing the last six games because of a knee injury. Running back Shaq Cooper has been added to the active roster.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Logan Kilgore

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Travis Bond-Jacob Ruby-David Beard-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Ricky Collins Jr.-Natey Adjei-Greg Ellingson-Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Nick Usher

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs-Larry Dean-Don Unamba

Defensive Backs: Anthony Orange-Money Hunter-Jordan Hoover-Forrest Hightower-Josh Johnson

READ MORE: Ottawa Redblacks prepare to use 2 QBs against Edmonton Eskimos

The Eskimos have lost four straight games to six at 6-7 on the season. They are currently in the crossover position in the Eastern Division six points up on the Ottawa Redblacks.

A win by the Eskimos, combined with a B.C. Lions loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, would eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. The Redblacks sit with a 3-10 record, as they have lost their last six games and 10 of their last 11 games. The Redblacks haven’t scored a touchdown in two straight games.

The Eskimos beat the Redblack by a score of 16-12 in Edmonton back on Aug. 9.

You can hear Saturday’s game between the Eskimos and Redblacks on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 12:30 p.m. The opening kick-off TD Place Stadium in Ottawa is at 2 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.