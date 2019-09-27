DaBaby releases new album, ‘KIRK’

Rapper DaBaby released his second project of 2019, KIRK, on Friday.

The 27-year-old rapper released his new album just months after his debut album, Baby on Baby.

He confirmed the new project during an interview on Beats 1 radio earlier this month and teased features from Migos, Chance the Rapper and “”somebody else on the same song.”

KIRK‘s tracklist includes 13 new songs and has features from Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris, Moneybagg Yo, Stunna 4 Vegas and Migos.

The Suge hitmaker also has a track with Nicki Minaj, who announced that she’s “decided to retire” in a tweet earlier this month and later apologized for her “abrupt” and “insensitive” tweet. (It still remains unclear if the rapper has any intention of retiring.)

DaBaby told host Big Boy in a recent appearance on radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he only listens to his own music.

“I don’t even listen to people’s music,” he said. “I’m really in tune with my craft, I listen to me all day long. The music I make, it’s so hard. I listen to it 100,000 times before it even drops.”

During an appearance on Power 106’s Lift Off show, DaBaby hinted at how much he charges for features.

“It’s six digits,” the Babysitter rapper revealed. “God is great. It’s six of ’em. It’s six digits at least.”

The Vibez rapper recently jumped on remixes of Lil Nas X’s Panini and Lizzo’s Truth Hurts.

He reflected on when he had to “pay to play” when he was up and coming after purchasing verses from rappers like Lil Baby and Boosie Badazz.

“This is the most sought-after occupation in the world,” DaBaby said. “This is the most complicated profession to thrive in… Any way I can help change the narrative, I’m all for it.”

KIRK, which is named after DaBaby’s late father, is now on all major platforms.

Take a look at KIRK’s tracklist below.

Intro Off the Rip Bop Vibez Pop Star ft. Kevin Gates Gospel ft. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane and YK Osiris iPhone ft. Nicki Minaj Toes ft. Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo Really ft. Stunna 4 Vegas Prolly Heard Raw S**t ft. Migos There He Go XXL