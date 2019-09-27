Guelph students to plant 1,500 trees to help protect city’s water supply

A Guelph school program is doing its part in an effort to protect the main source of the city’s water supply.

Students from three schools will be planting 1,500 trees near Starkey Hill Conservation Area on Oct. 4 in an effort to safeguard the aquifer in the community of Arkell.

That aquifer supplies Guelph with about 60-70 per cent of the city’s water supply.

The event will include students from Centennial Collegiate Institute, Rickson Ridge Public School and Kortright Hills Public School.

Centennial’s community environmental leadership program is now into 12th year and so far, students and staff have planted more than 35,000 trees through the program.

