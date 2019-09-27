Suspects forcibly confine female and ransack east Hamilton home: police

Police are looking for three suspects after a home invasion in east Hamilton early Friday morning.

Investigators say a female was assaulted and “forcibly confined” by three suspects after they busted through the front door of a home on Tuxedo Avenue North around 2 a.m.

Police say the suspects brandished a handgun and “ransacked” the home, demanding money and jewellery.

The men later fled the residence in a dark vehicle with dark tint and rims, last seen driving eastbound on Dunsmure Road before turning southbound onto Kenilworth Avenue North.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, also fled the home and called police from a nearby convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked reach out to police at 905-546-2406.

