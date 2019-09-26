Traffic
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after serious Brampton crash

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officials say a cyclist had to be airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Creditview Road and Bleasdale Avenue at 7:13 p.m. for reports of a crash and found a cyclist with serious injuries.

A man in his 50s was then airlifted to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, officials said.

Police told Global News the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, though there is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

