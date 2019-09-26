OPP release footage from aerial rescue of 4-year-old-girl in Culross Township

A new video released by the OPP shows just how important its Aviation Services team can be.

The video was taken aboard an OPP helicopter during the rescue of a 4-year-old girl in Culross Township on Tuesday.

At 5:16 p.m., South Bruce OPP were called to a farm in Culross Township for the report of the missing girl.

Just before sunset, the video shows the girl being spotted in the cornfield. She appears to be just a tiny blip on the screen.

Police aboard the chopper then direct ground crews to where the little girl.

They say she was returned to the family home unharmed.