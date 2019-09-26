Canada
September 26, 2019 10:14 am
Updated: September 26, 2019 10:31 am

Wellington County OPP investigating fatal morning crash near Elora

By Anchor  CJOY
OPP investigating fatal morning collision south of Elora

OPP investigating fatal morning collision south of Elora

OPP West / Twitter
A A

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal collision Thursday morning, south of Elora.

Police say the crash occurred on Wellington Road 21 between 6th Line East and Weisenberg Road in the Township of Centre Wellington around 6:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Guelph court sentences former Windsor cop for sexually assaulting children

Officials say that one man from Centre Wellington has died as a result of the crash, and that two other individuals were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

READ MORE: Mount Forest woman, 66, dies following 3-vehicle crash: Wellington County OPP

The roadway is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the morning as police continue their investigation.

WATCH: (Sept. 24, 2019) One charged in high-risk takedown on Highway 401 near Port Hope

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Centre Wellington
Elora
Fatal Crash
fergus
Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Provincial Police
wellington county opp
WellingtonCounty

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.