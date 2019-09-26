Wellington County OPP investigating fatal morning crash near Elora
Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal collision Thursday morning, south of Elora.
Police say the crash occurred on Wellington Road 21 between 6th Line East and Weisenberg Road in the Township of Centre Wellington around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say that one man from Centre Wellington has died as a result of the crash, and that two other individuals were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the morning as police continue their investigation.
The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.
Update: one deceased in morning crash. 2 other transported to hospital. Road closed through morning. ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/2yrrb7PGY0
— OPP West (@OPP_WR) September 26, 2019
UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: Wellington Rd 21 between Weisenberg Rd and Sixth Li #Elora – Road closed for investigation following collision. #OPP on scene. ^jt
— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 26, 2019
Serious 2 vehicle collision @wellingtncounty rd 21 west of #Elora. Traffic delayed ^JC #WELLINGTONOPP pic.twitter.com/tMJrS0K6Ob
— OPP West (@OPP_WR) September 26, 2019
