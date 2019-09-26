Bowen Byram, NHL 2019 draft 4th overall pick, back with Giants for the season

One of the NHL’s hottest prospects will be back in the Lower Mainland for this year’s hockey season.

Bowen Byram, drafted fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, has been reassigned to the Western Hockey League (WHL) Vancouver Giants.

READ MORE: Regina Pats acquire 20-year-old forward Dawson Holt from Vancouver Giants

Byram has played two full seasons with the team, including last year’s championship run that came within a goal of capturing the title.

The Giants lost Game 7 to the Prince Albert Raiders in overtime.

WATCH: Vancouver Giants owner Ron Toigo on heartbreak end to 2019 post season

“It couldn’t be better news for us; we’re thrilled and excited. We have a pretty good team, anyway, and Bo puts us over the top,” said Giants owner Ron Toigo.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders edge Vancouver Giants in OT to win WHL Championship

The 18-year-old, who hails from Cranbrook, B.C., holds the Giants’ single-season franchise record for goals, scoring 26 in 2018-2019.

In his 138 career WHL games with the Giants, Byram has put up 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists), 71 of them last season (26-45).

He won the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect Award and was named a first-team WHL Western Conference All-Star for 2019.

READ MORE: For 50 years, the Pacific Coliseum hosted some of Vancouver’s biggest events and it’s not done

He was also the WHL’s Western Conference Rookie of the Year nominee.

He’ll suit up for his first appearance with the Giants this season for the team’s home opener on Friday at the Langley Events Centre versus the Portland Winterhawks.