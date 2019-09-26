Sustainable travel up, driving down in Metro Vancouver: TransLink data

TransLink has released the results of its latest “trip diary,” an in-depth look at how Metro Vancouver residents move around the region.

The results are based on a survey of about 57,000 people, taking more than 225,000 trips.

TransLink conducts the diaries, which it describes as a transportation “census” every five years. This latest data comes from 2017.

READ MORE: TransLink launches massive public consultation on 30-year transportation plan

According to the data, Metro Vancouverites are moving around the region more than ever before, with just under eight million trips being made every day, up 21 per cent from 2011.

Fewer of those people are choosing to drive, with car trips down from 59 per cent to 55 per cent of trips.

WATCH: Vancouver’s Canada Line turns 10

Meanwhile, sustainable mode-share, including walking, cycling and transit, climbed from 24 per cent to 27 per cent of trips.

READ MORE: TransLink looks to get Phase 3 of Metro Vancouver’s transit plan rolling, despite federal funding gap

TransLink said while transit ridership is up about 18 per cent in the last three years, transit’s share of trips is actually down by slightly under one per cent.

Metro Vancouverites are also taking longer transit trips, with the average ride now 13.3 kilometres, up from 11.5 kilometres in the last survey.

TransLink says it will use the data to inform long-term transit and transportation planning.

The full dataset is available in an interactive tool here.