Heavy-equipment specialist Manulift opens $10M operation in Stoney Creek

A Quebec-based industrial manufacturer specializing in heavy telescopic equipment has officially opened its $10-million operations centre in Stoney Creek.

Manulift said in a statement on Thursday that the state-of-the-art building covers some 30,000 square feet and is expected to provide services for a number of clients in the Greater Toronto Area.

The manufacturer provides equipment for tunnelling, mining, public works, recycling operators, Formula 1 racing and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Manulift’s new facility boasts 24 service bays, making the Stoney Creek operation three times the size of its former space in Burlington. The new facility will employ 24 workers, up from the six employees who previously operated the company’s Burlington facility.

The company now operates four facilities in Canada, including plants in Alberta and Quebec.

“The addition of Manulift Stoney Creek to our facilities in Calgary, Montreal and Quebec City and our national distribution network will allow us to accelerate our growth over the next five years,” said company president Martin Drolet.

Currently, Manulift is providing equipment for Toronto’s $8-billion Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is expected to be completed by 2021.

The company employs close to 300 in maintenance and support jobs across Canada.

