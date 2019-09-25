Recall issued for Randsland Farms Inc.’s Kale, Super Salad products

A recall has been issued in three provinces for Randsland Farms Inc.’s Kale and Super Salad products.
The recall is the result of an inspection by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that indicated the product, which comes from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, has a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes
The CFIA says there have not been any illnesses reported.
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are the provinces affected by the recall.
The recall applies to:
If you have the recalled product in your home, the CFIA recommends you throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.
Contaminated food may not look or smell bad, but can still cause illness. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
