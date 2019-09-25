Former prime ministers Stephen Harper and Jean Chretien to speak in Kelowna

The stage is set for the biggest single-day motivational speaking event the Okanagan has ever seen.

“If you want to be a leader in your community, who better to ask than someone who has been to the mountain of success?” Jim Csek of Csek Creative said.

Csek Creative is the organizer of ‘Level Up’, an executive leadership conference that promises to offer attendees an opportunity to network with top business professionals, learn from world class leaders and unlock their business potential.

“It will give you information that you can take back and use in your business tomorrow,” Csek said.

WATCH MORE: Life after politics for the Right Hon. Stephen Harper

Designed for anyone that aspires to be a business leader, ‘Level Up’ boasts an impressive line-up of leadership speakers.

“We’ve put together eight amazing people to speak here, two of them former prime ministers; Mr. Jean Chretien and Mr. Stephen Harper.”

“I’ve been in this town for fifteen years. I’ve really built my entire career here and conferences like this were something I had to go somewhere else for,” Kelowna tech entrepreneur Lane Merrifield said.

Merrifield, who is one of the Dragon’s Den venture capitalists, is just one of the many speakers that will take to the stage at ‘Level Up’.

WATCH MORE: On The Set Of ‘Dragon’s Den’