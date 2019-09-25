Rachel Nicol delivers words of inspiration to students at former Lethbridge school

Growing up, Rachel Nicol had no idea the countless hours she spent in the swimming pool would lead her to the Olympics.

She competed in the 2016 Rio Games and now she’s vying for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“That’s what sport has taught me, really, is just being able to take the skills that you learn and the good habits that you learn in sport and apply that to different kind of things in life,” Nicol said.

She was speaking to students at the same school she attended: Children of St. Martha Elementary.

Nicol said she jumped at the chance to talk to students, to encourage them to reach their goals and turn negatives into positives.

“Looking at failures as opportunities to grow and it’s OK to be disappointed for sure, but you kind of want to get past that and say, ‘OK, this didn’t work so I should try something different for the next time.'”

Nicol finished fifth in her Olympic debut. She’s also won two medals at the Pan Am Games, setting the bar high and always striving to reach it — an example the school hoped students can use to push themselves.

“We do want to say to our kids… ‘Don’t stop dreaming.

“‘Take a look at what your future can hold and don’t set limitations for yourself because look at where she’s gone and what she’s done.’

“With hard work and determination there’s always hope,” principal Shannon Collier said.

Her presentation to students was made possible by Petro Canada’s FACE (Fueling Athlete and Coaching Excellence) program.

A photo of Nicol swimming was also given to the school to remind students of what they can achieve.

Rhonda Brosz is a former teacher at the school and taught Nicol. She said it is exciting for students to see someone of Nicol’s caliber take the time to talk to them and inspire them.

“The students don’t realize what they are capable of accomplishing when they are that young but it’s something for them to look forward to say, ‘Hey, I’ve had this little dream in me for a long time.'”

Student Nadou Lawson-Gdjito said the presentation really hit home, stressing that you can’t always reach your goals on your own.

“I took away to be strong whenever something looks down. You should definitely ask for help when you need it. Don’t be shy to ask someone, ‘Can I please have help with something?'”

Nicol has moved back to Lethbridge as she continues to train in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.