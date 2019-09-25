Northeast Edmonton roadway expansion includes underpass for wildlife

A new connector roadway was officially unveiled in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday morning, and it includes an underpass for wildlife.

Officials were on hand at the Aurum Energy Park for the completion of the Aurum Road extension, which connects 9 Street to 17 Street in the city’s far northeast.

The six-lane highway now connects Anthony Henday Drive to Highway 21 and nearby industrial businesses.

“It’s kind of a shortcut for everyone coming up from the Henday and coming from down south for major transportation,” said Chris Reiter of Focus Equities, the developer of Aurum.

“It’s a big thing for the Aurum Energy Park for getting the men and women, and all the stuff we’re building here to either Henday south, or going north.”

The roadway is being touted an essential connection to Alberta’s energy sector that also links to key transportation corridors like Highway 21, Highway 16 and eventually Highway 63.

“The new services we’re adding today to Aurum Energy Park will bolster its position as a strategic business hub connecting industry with major transportation routes, and rapidly expanding services,” Focus equities CEO Ken Mariash said.

Also unveiled at the park in the city’s far northeast was the Aurum Wildlife Crossing, located at Aurum Road and 17 Street. The bridge includes a safe underpass for wildlife along Clover Bar Creek and Ravine.

The bridge is 67 metres long and includes a nearly 22-metre wide archway for wildlife to pass through, as well as accommodate the creek.

“When we’ve been building there’s been deer and moose and everything around here,” Reiter said.

“Getting them to be able to move safely and flowing through the site was one of the key things.”

READ MORE: Parks Canada opens largest wildlife overpass of its kind in Yoho National Park

Upcoming plans for the area include retail and commercial space, a hotel, restaurants and a gas station.

The Aurum Road extension project cost about $40 million. The roadway will open to drivers at around 9 a.m. Thursday.