Police arrest 3rd person connected to early morning stabbing in Milton

Halton police say a third suspect has been arrested, allegedly part of an early morning stabbing in Milton that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is believed to have happened somewhere between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a residence on Scott Boulevard, say police.

Officers made two arrests within just three days of the incident; a third suspect from Mississauga was taken into custody Tuesday.

Detectives confirmed an 18-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, robbery and attempt to commit murder.

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect in early morning stabbing in Milton

They went on to say they’re not looking for any more suspects but the case remains active.

One aspect of the investigation that might provide clarity is the belief that one of the suspects had to change out a flat tire on a 2013 four-door black Hyundai Elantra somewhere between midnight and 3:30 a.m., before the stabbing.

The vehicle possibly made a switch between Scott Boulevard in Milton and an area of Creditview Road and Argentia Road in Mississauga, say detectives.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-825-4777 ext 2415 or 2416.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8447 (TIPS), or at haltoncrimestoppers.ca

WATCH: Halton police investigate video appearing to show man throwing traffic sign onto QEW