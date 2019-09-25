Five missing youths recovered, 12 men arrested in weekend Winnipeg police operation

Winnipeg police had a successful weekend as part of their ongoing drive to address issues surrounding missing and at-risk youth.

Police said Project Return, which ran from Friday through Sunday, involved outreach workers from community organizations including StreetReach, Winnipeg Outreach Network, All Nations Coordinated Response, Ndinawe, Mama Wi Chi Itata, Resource Assistance for Youth, and the Bear Clan Patrol.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police crack down on sexual exploitation with Project Guardian

Over the three days, the operation located five young people who had been reported missing and brought them to safety.

A dozen men – between the ages of 19 and 52 – were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, and 12 vehicles were seized for prostitution offences.

Police said a further 67 people were given harm reduction kits, and a total of 78 contacts were made to ID and help people involved in sexual exploitation.

As of Friday, there were a total of 38 Manitobans under 18 who were still reported as missing.

In 2018, WPS received 7361 missing person reports. On average, 600 reports of missing persons are received monthly. We are committed to addressing issues surrounding missing youth and those at risk of sexual exploitation in our community.

PROJECT RETURN:https://t.co/wr1zdGgHZj — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 25, 2019

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Winnipeg’s Counter Exploitation Unit

