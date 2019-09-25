Port Hope police investigating break-in at downtown cafe

Port Hope police are investigating a break-in at a downtown cafe.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter at Dreamers Cafe on Queen Street. Police discovered entry was made after a side glass entrance door was smashed.

Police say suspect(s) removed a small amount of money and left the business, last leaving in a dark-coloured vehicle heading southbound on Ontario Street.

Port Hope Police Service and the Cobourg Police Service are working together as just before 5 a.m., several businesses in downtown Cobourg also experienced break-ins.

Anyone with information on the Port Hope incident is asked to call police at 905-885-8123 or email.

