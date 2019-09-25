Could Quebec be changing its provincial voting system?

The way Quebecers vote in provincial elections could soon be revamped, according to the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.

Justice Minister Sonia LeBel tabled Bill 39 on Wednesday, proposing to abandon the current voting system and replace it with the mixed-member proportional (MMP) system.

According to the bill, Quebec would still have 125 electoral ridings, but the National Assembly would be composed of 80 elected members, elected in larger geographical ridings, while the other 45 seats would be distributed among the parties based on popular vote.

This comes after many questioned whether or not Quebec’s first-past-the-post system was really democratic.

When the CAQ won the 2018 election, it set a Canadian record: winning nearly 60 per cent of available seats with only 37 per cent of the popular vote — the lowest popular support ever for a majority government.

Under an MMP system, the CAQ would have won closer to 50 seats during last year’s Oct. 1 election, rather than the 74 it actually won.

However, some experts worry that the proposed new system could negatively impact Quebec’s anglophone minority.

Since the riding territories would be larger, some fear representation of English-speakers would be diluted.

Quebecers are expected to be able to have their say on whether they want to see the voting system changed in a referendum in 2022.

— with files from Global’s Raquel Fletcher.