Education
September 25, 2019 8:51 am
Updated: September 25, 2019 8:52 am

New talks set, aimed at preventing job action of Ontario education workers

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Education support workers are set to start a work to rule campaign Monday and the union that represents Ontario high school teachers is using another tactic to put pressure on the government. Travis Dhanraj reports. (Sept. 24, 2019)

TORONTO – Ontario‘s educational workers will head back to the bargaining table this weekend amid preparations for a work-to-rule campaign starting Monday.

Talks involving the province and the Canadian Union of Public Employees are set to take place Saturday and Sunday.

Laura Walton, who heads the bargaining unit for the 55,000 education workers, says members are resolved to start their work-to-rule if no deal is reached.

The custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators say they will stop working overtime and performing any extra duties.

The union has issued a required five days’ notice to put it in a legal strike position as of Monday.

Contracts for Ontario’s public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.

Comments

