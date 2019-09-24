Male in 40s injured following afternoon shooting in Oshawa: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 40s is suffering from gunshot wounds following an afternoon shooting in Oshawa.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of Whiting Avenue, just south of Bloor Street East and Simcoe Street South.

Investigators said the victim has been transported to hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Two suspects were seen leaving the area, police said, in a dark four-door vehicle.

Loretta Stone, a resident who’s lived in the area for 16 years, said she saw police arrive on scene seven minutes after gunshots were heard.

She said there were canine units alongside investigators and was told by officers that the suspects were still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

–With files from Frazer Snowden