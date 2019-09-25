Scott Fox and Kat Callaghan join 91.5 The Beat as hosts of new morning show

In a move that will surely open up a few eyes, 91.5 The Beat announced Wednesday that Scott Fox and Kat Callaghan will be hosting the station’s new morning show.

Fox and Callaghan, who are both from Cambridge, will kick off their new show on Monday morning.

“I’m really excited to be coming home,” Callaghan said in a statement. “Thirteen years ago I started my radio journey at 91.5 The Beat, now I’m thrilled to be able to wake up the region I love so much and know so well.”

The Beat Breakfast with Scott and Kat will air Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The pair will move to the Waterloo region after seven years of co-hosting the Z103.5 morning show in Toronto.

“Being born and raised in Cambridge — where I developed my love for radio — makes this the perfect fit,” said Fox. “My career may have started in Toronto, but there’s something really special about returning home to live out this dream of being on the radio in K-W.”

During their time in Toronto, Fox and Callaghan were honoured with the Toronto Sun Readers’ Choice Awards Best Morning Show category four times, and won Top Choice Morning Show from the GTA Top Choice Awards three times.

Global News and 91.5 The Beat are properties of Corus Entertainment Inc.