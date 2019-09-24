1 person dead in Cambell River helicopter crash

One person is dead after a helicopter crash in Campbell River on Monday.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said it was called to the scene just after 11 a.m., but that it did not transport anyone to hospital.

Campbell River RCMP said the crash happened in the Spit Road area, which has been closed off to the public while authorities investigate.

The BC Coroners Service said it has been notified of one fatality.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said it had been notified and was collecting available information before making a decision about whether to deploy to the scene.

More to come…