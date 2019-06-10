Helicopter crash-lands on Manhattan building, crews battling fire

A helicopter has landed onto the roof of a 54-storey building in Manhattan. Emergency responders are at the scene battling a resulting blaze, the New York City Fire Department has confirmed.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

The helicopter crash-landed on a building at 51st Street and 7th Avenue, near Times Square, shortly after 2 p.m. local time, CNN reported.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told the news network that the helicopter made an emergency “forced landing” on the building.

“Right now, we believe the fire is under control,” he said.

It’s unclear what caused the emergency landing, but there is currently heavy rainfall in the city.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.