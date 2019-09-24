Peterborough Coats for Kids annual campaign holding one-day collection

A one-day collection has been set for the annual Coats for Kids campaign in Peterborough.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, volunteers will be collecting coats in the parking lot of the Vinnies thrift store at 799 Erskine Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations of new and/or clean coats will be accepted.

READ MORE: United Way Peterborough and District announces $1.75M fundraising goal

The campaign is a partnership between the United Way Peterborough and District and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, which owns Vinnies, a non-profit thrift store.

Since 1986, the campaign has on average collected and distributed 1,000 winter clothing items annually to families in need.

Since one in four children in Peterborough lives in poverty, the program provides much-needed relief to local families. Families continue to deal with sharply rising costs of living and simply don’t have the means to purchase clothing to stay warm during the harsh winter months.

Announcing our 2019 Fall Collection for Coats For Kids on Saturday, October 5 from 9 am to 5 pm at ⁦@VinniesPtbo⁩ Erskine ave location. Here ⁦@jimmer_uw⁩ makes the announcement. Show your #LocalLove Amazing support from ⁦@VinniesPtbo⁩ pic.twitter.com/9IXIKtCKn4 — United Way Ptbo (@UnitedWayPtbo) September 24, 2019

“We are asking for freshly washed or new winter coats for kids and adults too,” said Stephanie Levesque, United Way Peterborough’s labour program and services development officer. “And we are pleased that Vinnies is once again assisting this valuable community program.”

Angela Oran, senior manager of Vinnies, added: “Once again we are very happy to help out with this program that benefits the community.”

READ MORE: Peterborough United Way report sounds alarm on renting challenges

After collection, the ServiceMaster Restore Peewee AE Petes hockey team will be on hand to sort through the donations.

The coats will be distributed on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peterborough Square.

United Way Peterborough also partners with Peterborough Social Services in the distribution of coats in communities in Peterborough County through the Meet Your Needs days.

WATCH: Peterborough United Way CEO floats idea of campaign donations going directly to homelessness initiatives