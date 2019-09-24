Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 24, 2019 1:35 pm

Andrew Scheer calls appointment of Syrian consul in Montreal ‘outrageous’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says it is “outrageous” that Ottawa has allowed a sympathizer of Syrian President Bashar Assad to become that country’s honorary consul in Montreal.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday in response to a report by Maclean’s that she would look into how and why Waseem Ramli, a well-to-do Montreal businessman and “unapologetic supporter” of Assad, was approved for the post by Global Affairs Canada.

READ MORE: Canadian citizen detained in Syria released: ‘I thought I would be there forever’

She added neither she nor her team were aware that Global Affairs officials had approved his appointment and has asked the department to look into it right away.

WATCH BELOW: Raw video shows aftermath of airstrikes in Syria


Story continues below

Scheer says Ramli should never have been allowed in the first place and is demanding Freeland “do more than just a review.”

While Canada severed diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012, the Syrian government has maintained honorary consulates in Montreal and Vancouver ostensibly to assist Syrians with passports and other administrative issues.

READ MORE: ‘Adventure’ traveller from B.C. detained in Syria

This isn’t the first time the Syrian consulate in Montreal has caused headaches for the government.

Then-foreign affairs minister John Baird found himself under fire in 2014 when he met Syria’s then-honorary consul in Montreal — a meeting Baird’s office later alleged was set up under false pretenses.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
Bashar Assad
canada election
canada election 2019
Chrystia Freeland
Conservatives
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Global Affairs Canada
John Baird
Syrian consulate
Syrian consulate in Montreal
Waseem Ramli

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.