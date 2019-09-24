Traffic
September 24, 2019 9:04 am
Updated: September 24, 2019 9:05 am

Ottawa police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by bus in Elmvale

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police have responded to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a city bus on Tuesday morning.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Ottawa police say they are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a bus in Elmvale on Tuesday morning.

Police have closed Russell Road between Walkley Road and St. Laurent Boulevard as they investigate.

Ottawa paramedics say despite life-saving efforts by bystanders and Ottawa firefighters, the man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Roads will remain closed until further notice.

More to come.

