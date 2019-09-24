Ottawa police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by bus in Elmvale

Ottawa police say they are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a bus in Elmvale on Tuesday morning.

Police have closed Russell Road between Walkley Road and St. Laurent Boulevard as they investigate.

We are investigating a serious collision where a pedestrian has been struck by a bus. Road closures will be in effect for an unknown duration. Updates to follow. #otttraffic #ottnews https://t.co/mO1cDuQUad — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 24, 2019

Ottawa paramedics say despite life-saving efforts by bystanders and Ottawa firefighters, the man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

7:54 Southvale and Russel: Adult male struck by a bus. Despite resuscitation by bystanders and @OttFire and aggressive measures by paramedics, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. Please contact @OttawaPolice for further updates. #Ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) September 24, 2019

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Roads will remain closed until further notice.

More to come.