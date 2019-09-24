London job fair to be held Tuesday at Western Fair District

Thousands of positions are up for grabs in London as a job fair is set to take place Tuesday afternoon.

The London and Area Works Job Fair will be held at the Metroland Media Agriplex building at the Western Fair District from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Kapil Lakhotia, president and CEO of the London Economic Development Corporation, says more than 85 employers are looking to fill roughly 2,000 positions.

“This includes food-processing companies, this includes manufacturing, high-tech, banking, retail, construction companies, you name it — there’s a very good cross-section of companies.”

The job fair is also taking place a day after The Original Cakerie announced it will be expanding its London operation, adding roughly 100 positions to the company’s workforce.

The Original Cakerie will have representatives at the job fair as it looks to fill the positions.

Anyone looking to attend the job fair is encouraged to bring their resumé.