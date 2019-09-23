2 impaired driving charges laid in an hour in Northumberland County: OPP

Northumberland OPP made two impaired driving arrests in less than an hour early Saturday.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of Nelson Road north of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills after receiving a call from a woman who was looking for help getting back home.

READ MORE: Lindsay police lay 2 impaired driving-related charges over weekend

Officers located the woman sitting in her vehicle. They determined she was under the influence of alcohol.

Jessica Lynn Morris-West, 34, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the camping area of Presqu’ile Provincial Park in Brighton.

Officers located a sedan in the west side ditch on Presqu’ile Parkway.

Orion Gural, 47, of Little Britain in the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, and careless driving.

Both individuals received automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspensions and their vehicles were towed and impounded.

They were both released and scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg on Oct. 30.

WATCH: A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street