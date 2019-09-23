FBI arrests U.S. soldier who allegedly discussed bombing major news outlet

A U.S. soldier who allegedly planned to bomb a major news outlet has been arrested by the FBI.

Court documents show Jarrett William Smith was arrested in Kansas on Sept. 21, and charged with distribution of information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

ABC News first reported Monday that Smith had been speaking via Facebook with an American named Chris Lang who joined a far-right group in Ukraine. The two had allegedly discussed making bombs.

In December 2018, after he had joined the U.S. military, Smith engaged in a Facebook conversation and discussed his ability to make improvised explosive devices, the court documents read.

On Aug. 21 this year, Smith allegedly spoke online of using a “large vehicle bomb” on a major U.S. news outlet, which was not identified in the court documents.

Court documents state that prior to his arrest, Smith had admitted to “routinely” providing information on how to make explosive devices in online chat rooms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.