Motorcyclist dies following collision in Perth

A 58-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Perth, Ont., last week.

On Friday night around 10 p.m., OPP were called to Drummond Street West in Perth to respond to a two-vehicle collision.

The road was closed while Lanark OPP and Lanark County paramedics dealt with the collision.

The motorcyclist, Edward Fair, of Perth, was transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

OPP say Fair succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say an investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.