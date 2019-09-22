Man seriously injured following early morning stabbing in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a man suffered serious injuries in an early morning stabbing in the city’s north end.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said a passerby saw a person lying on the sidewalk and notified emergency crews.

According to police, the victim was believed to be stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers said they are still processing the scene and there’s no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

