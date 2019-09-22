Crime
September 22, 2019 9:29 am

Man seriously injured following early morning stabbing in Toronto’s north end

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in North York.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a man suffered serious injuries in an early morning stabbing in the city’s north end.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said a passerby saw a person lying on the sidewalk and notified emergency crews.

READ MORE: Woman dead after machete attack in east-end Toronto, suspect in custody, police say

According to police, the victim was believed to be stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers said they are still processing the scene and there’s no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

WATCH: Police investigating brazen stabbing, shooting in Toronto (Aug. 07)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent
Keele Street stabbing
North York
North York Stabbing
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.