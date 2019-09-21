Montreal among 13 cities to shine Bat Signal to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary

Montreal will have a bit of that Gotham City feel tonight as it shines the Bat-Signal to mark the 80th anniversary of iconic superhero Batman.

It is one of 13 cities worldwide — and the only Canadian one — to partake in the event which will see the famous insignia used by the fictional police force in the comics to summon the Dark Knight shine across the globe.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a tweet not to worry if they notice the iconic symbol.

N’ayez crainte si vous apercevez le bat-signal qui brille ce soir au @CentrevilleMTL, nous ne sommes pas à Gotham! Montréal est l’une des 13 villes au monde où l’on célèbre le 80e anniversaire de Batman 🦇🎂 @DCComics https://t.co/2Cfi1UorC9 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 21, 2019

Locally, the signal will shine on Place Dupuis in downtown Montreal between 8 p.m. and midnight on what has become known as Batman Day — the third Saturday in September to honour Bruce Wayne and his caped crusader alter-ego, created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger in 1939.

READ MORE: Université de Montréal unveils new science campus in Outremont

The signal was first lit at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia and according to DC Comics website, other cities taking part included Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, London.

It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. global brands and experiences, said in a statement earlier this week.

–With files from The Associated Press

WATCH: MUHC doctors call for mandatory bike helmets in Montreal