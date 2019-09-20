Université de Montréal unveils new science campus in Outremont

The new science complex at Université de Montréal was inaugurated Friday on time and on budget.

The complex, located in the city’s Outremont neighbourhood, has 190 research laboratories and 16 research chairs.

Quebec Premier François Legault was was at the campus’ inauguration, alongside Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Université de Montréal president Guy Breton, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and many other representatives of the university community and the provincial Liberal opposition — since the project was launched under the previous Liberal government.

The $350-million project was possible due to a $145-million boost from the provincial government, $84 million from the federal government and $116 million from the university. The university’s investment came mainly from fundraising efforts.

In order to build the science complex, the land had to be decontaminated and a water retention pond had to be built along with streets, parks and a railway bridge.

The campus is part of the vast overhaul of the former train yard in Outremont.

READ MORE: Massive new centre for AI research opens in Montreal

Legault praised the project by saying that he wanted to merge academia and business to foster innovation. He also invited residents to study in these scientific professions.

He also invited residents to study in these scientific professions.

“We need more young people in pure sciences, life sciences, information technology, engineering, artificial intelligence,” said the premier.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

READ MORE: UQAM joins growing trend toward letting students use preferred names