Busy weekend for downtown Vancouver, with 30K cruise passengers expected

Downtown Vancouver is set to be awash in visitors this weekend, with an estimated 30,000 cruise ship passengers expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Three vessels — the Golden Princess, the Ruby Princess and the Nieuw Amsterdam — are scheduled take on or deliver some 16,000 tourists into the city on Saturday.

READ MORE: Vancouver could see record-breaking cruise season

On Sunday, the Celebrity Eclipse, the Westerdam and the Noordam are slated see another 14,000 passengers make their way along the boarding ramps.

The Port of Vancouver says passengers will be active in the area between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

WATCH: Keeping up with the cruise ship season

Residents and visitors are being advised to expect higher than usual traffic volumes in the area around the Canada Place cruise ship terminal, and fiercer than usual competition for taxis and public transportation.

READ MORE: Cruise ships are getting so big, industry says B.C. needs to act now to revamp infrastructure

Vancouver police will also have additional officers in the area to help manage traffic.

Next weekend is also shaping up to be busy in the area, with about 21,500 cruise passengers scheduled to come through Vancouver.

The Port of Vancouver says it will see about one million cruise passengers transit the city this year on 290 ships, up 21 per cent over last season.