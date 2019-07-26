Global News at 6 Halifax July 26 2019 4:44pm 01:34 Halifax dealt ‘2 Queens’: Sister cruise ships make port at same time You’re not seeing double – two sister ships of the Cunard cruise line made port in Halifax and it has people talking. Alicia Draus explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5690269/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5690269/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?