World
September 21, 2019 12:22 pm

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Albanian capital city

By Staff Reuters

Destroyed cars stand next to a damaged building after an earthquake in Tirana, Albania, September 21, 2019.

REUTERS/Florion Goga
A A

TIRANA – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck 30 km west of the Albanian capital Tirana on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Local residents said the quake was felt strongly in Tirana and people rushed out onto the streets.

There were no reports of casualties, but an apartment building in the coastal town of Durres was reported to have been badly damaged.

WATCH: Taiwan braces for typhoon hours after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes island (Aug. 8)

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Albania
albania earthquake
Earthquake
Tirana
tirana earthquake
United States Geological Survey
USGS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.