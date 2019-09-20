Environment Canada issues frost advisories for parts of central, southern Alberta

It may be the last weekend of summer but parts of central and southern Alberta could see temperatures drop below the freezing mark on Friday night.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for parts of central and southern Alberta on Friday.

“An area of high pressure moving into southern Alberta winds will allow temperatures to drop to the freezing mark overnight,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.”

Environment Canada issues frost advisories during the growing season when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark because the temperatures could lead to the potential destruction of plants and crops.

