Guelph police seize $40K in drugs, make 3 arrests

Guelph police say three people are facing several trafficking charges after two search warrants led to the seizure of $40,000 in drugs on Thursday.

According to a news release, investigators in the drug unit began looking into a possible drug trafficking operation earlier this month which led them to a pair of units at an apartment building on Wellington Street West.

READ MORE: Guelph boy skips school to go fishing, police replace his broken reel and rod

A man and a woman in their sixties were arrested along with a 33-year-old man.

Among the drugs seized include hydromorphone, oxycodone, morphine, clonazepam, fentanyl and cannabis. Officers also found a stun gun, cash and stolen property.

Guelph police said the service has undertaken a concerted effort to focus resources on disrupting the illicit fentanyl market.

“The illicit opioid market has transitioned from prescription pills to heroin and now to fentanyl,” police said in the news release.

WATCH: (July 26,2019) Kitchener RCMP seize $10M in drugs, charge 11 people including 2 Sunwing employees

“The prevalence of fentanyl and its analogues is the largest contributing factor for the increase in overdose deaths.”

READ MORE: Nearly 1,500 died from opioid overdoses in Ontario last year, up from 2017

Newly released provincial data shows 1,473 people in Ontario died from opioid-related causes in 2018, a jump of about 17 per cent from the previous year.

Public Health Ontario says the new data also shows a spike of 2,973 emergency department visits due to opioid overdoses during the first three months of 2019.

With files from The Canadian Press