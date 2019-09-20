Canada
September 20, 2019

Police presence at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police are at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute on Friday morning.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Peterborough police have responded to a high school on Friday morning following reports of a threat.

Two police cruisers and two unmarked vehicles are outside Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, which is currently open.

In a tweet on Thursday night, principal Wilf Gray said school officials were aware of a “possible danger” to students at the school on Friday. He said the Peterborough Police Service was contacted and that officers investigated and said there was no credible threat.

“All safe for school tomorrow,” he wrote.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board also shared a tweet echoing Gray’s statement.

“Along with police, we expect school to be safe tomorrow for students at Adam Scott,” the tweet read.

Global News Peterborough is on the scene and has reached out to police for comment.

A police cruiser sits outside Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute on Friday.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

More to come.

