Police presence at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute in Peterborough

Peterborough police have responded to a high school on Friday morning following reports of a threat.

Two police cruisers and two unmarked vehicles are outside Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, which is currently open.

Hi ASCVI Lions – Today we became aware of a rumour being shared by students about a possible danger to our students at school tomorrow. After being investigated by police no creditable threat. All safe for school tomorrow. Students / Parents please check school EDSBY tonight. — Mr. Gray (@MrGrayprincipal) September 20, 2019

In a tweet on Thursday night, principal Wilf Gray said school officials were aware of a “possible danger” to students at the school on Friday. He said the Peterborough Police Service was contacted and that officers investigated and said there was no credible threat.

“All safe for school tomorrow,” he wrote.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board also shared a tweet echoing Gray’s statement.

“Along with police, we expect school to be safe tomorrow for students at Adam Scott,” the tweet read.

Along with police, we expect school to be safe tomorrow for students at Adam Scott. Please see Edsby for more details. https://t.co/pgWCWPJOMx — KPRDSB (@kprschools) September 20, 2019

