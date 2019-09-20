Rick Zamperin: Hamilton Tiger-Cats hope to keep rare statistics alive

In the midst of a tough stretch of games, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will try to keep an impressive streak alive when they battle the Edmonton Eskimos at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night.

Coming off a loss last week in Calgary, the Ticats will attempt to get back into the winner’s circle as they’ve done all season following a defeat.

Not since their final two regular season games in late Oct./early Nov. of 2018 have the Cats dropped back-to-back contests.

That’s not an easy accomplishment, even in a nine-team league.

In fact, Hamilton is the only team in the CFL this season that hasn’t suffered consecutive losses, and that’s after losing star players to injury such as QB Jeremiah Masoli, running back Sean Thomas Erlington and receiver Luke Tasker.

The statistic can be connected to Hamilton’s balanced outfit. The Cats have a top-rated defence, but the offence has more than held its own this season, as have the special teams.

When one unit hasn’t played well, the other two have elevated their play.

Sure, there is a little luck involved and bounces have to go your way from time to time, but I believe the old adage that you have to be good to be lucky.

Having zero back-to-back losses in a season doesn’t mean much unless you win your last two games of the season, the division final and the Grey Cup, and that’s what the Cats are focusing on.

