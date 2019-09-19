New Brunswickers share different reactions to Trudeau blackface photos and video

New Brunswickers are weighing in on the latest campaign trail turmoil.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has come under criticism by some, while others think the brownface/blackface photos and video that have recently emerged shouldn’t be the top story with the federal election one month away.

“He did grow up in a very worldly family and had access to all the best education,” resident Rian Smith said to Global News in Fredericton. “I think at a certain point, it’s just kind of outright ignorance, racism.”

But in New Brunswick’s capital city, not everyone is pleased by what they’ve seen.

“We are not a costume,” said one man, while another said, “I believe people are over-exaggerating.”

WATCH: Justin Trudeau seen in blackface in Global News exclusive video

But for Frederictonian Carol Collicutt, she expects more from a federal leader.

“I am disappointed in him,” she said. “I know that it was a long time ago and times were different, but I don’t think sensitivities were that different.”

Then we headed to the campus of Université de Moncton to ask if what they’ve seen will impact how they cast their ballots.

“It will not impact my vote, no,” said Pierre-Luc Arseneau.

But for law student Aidan Prenovault, who took political science in his undergrad, he says it might have an impact on his decision.

“It might because this is been one of several… sort of lapses in judgement,” he said, referring to this news, the leader’s visit to Aga Khan’s private island, the SNC-Lavalin scandal, and the controversial visit to India earlier this year.

Then we asked people for their general reaction to what’s been circulating online and this is what some people on campus had to say.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup

“It’s ridiculous, but it’s just being used to pull attention from the real issues, non-partisan issues, like climate change that no media seems to be covering enough of,” said Alex Arseneau. “Something silly like this taking your time and everybody’s time when we should be talking about something that actually matters.”

“They will use these pictures to discredit, to attack (the) prime minister in this campaign,” said Angel Koffi. “But I don’t think that it will (have) a great impact on the (election) results.”

Canadians will determine who forms the next federal government when the country’s 43rd general election takes place Oct. 21.