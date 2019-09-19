More charges laid in relation to northwest parking lot disturbance: London police

A suspect is still on the loose, but London police have already laid more charges in relation to a disturbance that took place last Friday morning in a parking lot located at Wonderland and Gainsborough roads.

On September 13th, police responded to calls regarding witnesses hearing gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS, and was later released.

A 26-year-old is charged with pointing a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, while a 21-year-old faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

Both are currently in custody.

Officials say the third suspect, 23-year-old Lucas Townend, has a fair complexion, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. He’s approximately five-feet-five-inches tall and may have facial hair.

Police say Townend has numerous tattoos on both hands and forearms, including words and acronyms, as well as a pair of dice on his left forearm.

He faces three counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Anyone with further information about this incident or the whereabouts of Townend is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

