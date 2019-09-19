Halifax man charged for intimidation of peace officers 3 different times

A Halifax man has been charged with three counts of intimidation of a justice participant stemming from incidents over the past three years.

Halifax Regional Police say 45-year-old Wayne Joseph Misener first had an interaction with a uniformed peace officer back in 2016, who was in the course of performing their duties.

Police say Misener posted “personal and concerning information” about the peace officer and their family on social media.

The most recent incident allegedly happened on Sunday.

Police say when a different peace officer entered a business on St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Hubbards, Misener “made concerning statements about that officer,” as well as the officer involved in the 2016 interactions.

As a result, Misener was arrested at a business in Hubbards on Wednesday at around 1:40 p.m.

Misener appeared in court Thursday morning is scheduled to return to court in the afternoon.

