The Gaels look to upset Ottawa in university women’s soccer

The Ottawa Gee Gee’s are the number one ranked team in Canadian U-Sport women’s soccer.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, the defending national champs will be in Kingston to play the Queen’s Gaels who are undefeated this season in the Ontario University Association with a record of 4-0-1.

“It’s a huge weekend, that’s for sure, ” said Gaels striker Christie Gray.

The third-year commerce student from Vancouver says it’s easy to get up for a game against Ottawa.

“They’re our biggest rival, and they’re off to another solid season. We’ve got to worry about Carleton on Saturday and then we’ll turn our attention to the Gee-Gee’s.

“We know they’re undefeated but so are we. If we play a full 90 minutes and take advantage of our scoring opportunities, I think we’ll do just fine.”

Gray and Cecilia Way are two talented strikers on the Gaels this season. Way is a freshman player from Victoria B.C.

“I came to Queen’s to play soccer and study commerce. It has one of the best programs in the world,” said Way, who scored four goals last Sunday in a 5-0 victory over the Royal Military College Paladins.

Way looks forward to the challenge of playing the national U-Sport champions.

“The game against Ottawa will be a tough one,” continued Way, who also said while they respect their opponents, they are not afraid of them.

“I believe were ready for the challenge. I’m confident we’ll do our best to come out on top.

“We’ll take care of Carleton on Saturday and then focus on Ottawa.

“I’ve got a good feeling were going to collect all six points this weekend.”

Games on Saturday and Sunday will both start at 1. p.m. at Queen’s Tindall Field off Union Street.

Richardson Stadium is booked for a Glorious Son’s concert on Saturday night.