September 19, 2019 11:42 am

Leafs sign draft pick Nicholas Robertson

By Staff The Canadian Press
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Robertson to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The 18-year-old originally from Pasadena, Calif., had 25 goals and 55 points in 54 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes in 2018-19.

In 116 career regular-season OHL games, he’s registered 88 points (42 goals, 46 assists) to go along with a goal and an assist in five playoff games.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 53rd overall, by the Leafs at June’s NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

