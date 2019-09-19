Halifax lays bylaw charges against companies over unauthorized snow removal centre

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is taking two companies to court, alleging they operated an illegal salt depot out of the old Ben’s Bakery building on Pepperell Street earlier this year.

Court documents filed in Halifax Provincial Court allege Westwood Developments Ltd. and Tracey’s Landscaping Ltd. repeatedly violated HRM bylaws when they operated a snow removal centre between Jan. 15 and Feb. 25, 2019.

As Global News reported at the time, a steady flow of loaders, trucks and tractors could be seen removing salt from large containers that had been placed in the parking lot of the Pepperell Street property.

The centre was reportedly disruptive for residents who lived around the impromptu depot, with residents complaining of loud noises and bright lights.

Although Halifax regional council approved proposed amendments to the Halifax Municipal Planning Strategy that would allow Westwood to develop the former Ben’s Bakery land into a residential, commercial and mixed-use development, a spokesperson for the municipality told Global News in January that snow removal operations were not permitted in the area.

“Everywhere in the municipality we have zones, and in those zones are specific uses. On the north side of Pepperell Street, the entire street, there’s no use allowed for snow or salt operations of any kind, and we have not given out any permits for that kind of use,” Brendan Elliott told Global News in January.

The HRM was alerted to the concerns of citizens on Pepperell Street as a result of Global News reporting and opened an investigation into the centre.

Despite directions from the HRM to cease operations, the contractor at the site, Tracey’s Landscaping, continued to operate the depot.

“We were given every indication that they would move their salt to another location so we’re very disappointed to see that they, in fact, haven’t done that or, if they did, they’ve returned, and so we definitely will be pursuing this and asking them to vacate immediately,” Elliott told Global News in February.

By March, the depot had stopped operations.

Both Westwood and Tracey’s Landscaping have not responded to Global News’ requests for comment on the HRM allegations.

According to a court filing obtained by Global News, both companies face multiple charges under the Halifax Peninsula Land Use bylaw.

Each charge carries a minimum fine of $100 per day, which means the companies could each be facing a minimum fine of $16,800 for their alleged bylaw violations.

However, if found guilty, the fine would be levied at the discretion of a judge.

The HRM said that as a result of its investigation, Tracey’s Landscaping has been banned from bidding on any municipal contracts “of any kind” for five years.

Representatives from both companies appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Sept. 10. Both companies will enter a plea when they are scheduled to reappear in court on Oct. 8.