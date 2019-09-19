Patients at Peterborough endodontic clinic advised to get tested for bloodborne infections

Health officials in Peterborough are advising patients to discuss getting tested for bloodborne infections after a lapse in equipment sterilization practices at an endodontic clinic.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough Public Health said it investigated a public complaint issued on July 15 about infection prevention and control practices at Kawartha Endodontics on Water Street. The clinic specializes in root canal treatment and surgery.

The investigation found that medical equipment/devices were not cleaned and sterilized according to provincial infection prevention and control standards. Record keeping and policies/procedures were also incomplete, the health unit stated.

Results of the investigation can be found online.

“The investigation found that proper sterilization of dental instruments could not be confirmed,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, during a press conference on Thursday.

The health unit says it issued an order to close the clinic and provided staff with a list of requirements under the provincial infections diseases advisory committee standards. On July 26, the health unit rescinded its order and the clinic re-opened.

Peterborough Public Health says it’s not aware of any cases of hepatitis B or C or HIV transmission related to the clinic which received referrals from across central Ontario.

It believes the risk of infection at the clinic is low. However, it is recommending anyone who received dental treatment at the clinic prior to July 16 to meet with a healthcare provider to discuss testing.

“While the risk of infection at this clinic is believed to be low, the risk to an individual patient depends on the frequency and type of procedures that were performed,” said Salvaterra.

Patients at the clinic who received treatment prior to July 16, 2019 are asked to visit the Peterborough Public Health’s website. Patients who received treatment on or after July 26 are not at an increased risk of infection, the health unit stated.

The health unit notes Kawartha Endodontics is appealing the health unit’s recommendation that it contact all patients with information they need to make a decision about testing for the possible presence of bloodborne infections.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Kawartha Endodontics for comment.

