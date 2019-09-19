Victim identified in Highway 410 homicide, Peel police searching for suspects

Peel Regional Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead in a vehicle on Highway 410 in Brampton Monday morning that prompted the closure of the highway for almost 18 hours and led to an SIU investigation.

Police were originally called to the area of Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway East in Brampton around 2:30 a.m. where officers said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said one man was pronounced dead on scene and another man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have now identified the deceased man in Peel Region’s 19th homicide as 18-year-old D’rae Rhooms-Peters from Brampton.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, said a parallel investigation between their unit and Peel Regional Police involving multiple crime scenes caused Highway 410 to be shut down until 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Const. Heather Cannon said while Peel police officers were investigating the scene they “had an interaction with a separate vehicle” where several shots were fired at a suspect vehicle attempting to flee the scene.

A spokesperson with the SIU said they are investigating circumstances around a Peel police officer who discharged a firearm at an Audi SUV that was parked on the side of the highway next to a pick up truck with the deceased and injured victims inside.

The SIU said police were trying to block the Audi in, when the car reversed and attempted to move forward, at which time the officer then fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

Peel police said a short distance from the homicide scene, near Checkerberry Crescent and Geddes Lane, a black 2019 Honda Pilot with Ontario licence plate CJRP 993 was stolen.

Investigators said they believe the occupants of the 2019 Honda Pilot may have knowledge of the homicide and are considered armed and dangerous.

Police said anyone who locates the vehicle should not approach it but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

