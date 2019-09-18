Peel police chief talks gun violence, says 136 shell casings found at Mississauga mass shooting site

The escalation of gun violence in his jurisdiction has prompted Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord to speak out.

There have been 19 homicides in the area this year, seven of which involved guns, according to Peel police.

During the month of September, there have been four homicides, including the shooting at Darcel Avenue on Saturday that claimed the life of 17-year-old Jonathan Davis.

READ MORE: Mississauga shooting that left teen dead and 5 injured likely linked to music videos, police say

Davis was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

A family friend confirmed to Global News the teen was heading inside to change his footwear when shots rang out.

Five others were also shot and injured. They ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old. A 50-year-old woman was seriously hurt, however police said her condition has since stabilized.

In an interview with Global News, McCord also spoke of former police chief Jennifer Evans, who he says “kept jars of shell casings” from scenes to maintain a visual of what was going on.

“On Saturday night, now that we’ve finished processing the scene and gathered our evidence, I can tell you there [were] 136 shell casings recovered from that scene,” McCord said.

He said he had never seen anything comparable in his career.

WATCH (Sept. 15, 2019): Peel police investigate ‘ambush-style’ shooting where music video was filmed

He reiterated that while gun violence has escalated, the police force remains committed to protecting the residents of Peel Region.

Peel police told Global News on Wednesday that both the Malton homicide on Darcel Avenue and a Brampton shooting that shut down a portion of Highway 410 on Monday appear to be gang-related.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Brampton shooting on Hwy. 410

“There are a lot of resources that have to go into combatting guns and gangs. And that financial support has to come either from our federal government or our provincial government,” McCord said.

On Tuesday, Global News spoke to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown about a tweet he posted in the wake of some of that violence.

“I am sick & tired of 416 gang activity spilling over into Peel Region. We still have not received any of the gun and gang funding that Toronto and Ottawa receive,” he wrote.

I am sick & tired of 416 gang activity spilling over into Peel Region. We still have not received any of the gun & gang funding that Toronto & Ottawa receive. This is yet another reminder that gang activity doesn’t respect postal codes.The province needs to look at bigger picture https://t.co/XoIZhwjfoB — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) September 16, 2019

“This is yet another reminder that gang activity doesn’t respect postal codes. The province needs to look at the bigger picture.”

When asked about the comments made by Brown, who also sits on the Peel Police Services Board, McCord echoed the sentiment that more resources are needed.

“There’s been many announcements made in relation to what is happening in Toronto and support for Toronto and also some support for Ottawa,” he told Global News.

“The border doesn’t stop just at the 427 before you come into the region of Peel. We still need support also.”

Gangs have no border or boundaries. The recent spike in GTA gun crime requires regional collaboration. What we need is the $65M/5 yrs promised to Ontario + provincial grants to fight guns and gangs to flow ASAP so that Peel Police have the resources they need to tackle this issue https://t.co/4sL89I7c0S — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 18, 2019